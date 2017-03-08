UK business delegation seeks Ghanaian...

UK business delegation seeks Ghanaian businesses

Many more firms in the United Kingdom are now willing to do business in Ghana to take advantage of the new government's pro-business policies, a senior UK government official has disclosed. Adam Afriyie MP, Trade Envoy for UK Prime Minister Theresa May, made the disclosure when he led a delegation from the UK - Ghana Chamber of Commerce to pay a working visit on the Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

