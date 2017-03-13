Tic Tac eyes MUSIGA presidency

Kwaku Otchere Duah, popularly known as Tic Tac, is aspiring to be the next president of Musicians Union of Ghana . He believes the recent flop of the music festival which was supposed to be the biggest event for music lovers was as a result of poor managerial skills and poor publicity.

