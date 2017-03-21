Talking Drum: A stupid move in Banda Ahenkro

One could not have had a better understanding of the Nigerian proverb which says that 'stupidity is the lover of ignorance' than the crass foolhardiness exhibited by a group in Banda Ahenkro in the Brong Ahafo Region. The group, Concerned Members of Banda Ahenkro, had pasted on the walls of schools and other buildings demanding that non-indigenes leave their district with immediate effect.

