Sweet Ghanaian nostalgia hits West Hi...

Sweet Ghanaian nostalgia hits West Hills Mall

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

West Hills Mall, Accra's trendiest family shopping destination, has announced it has dedicated the entire month of March to invoking the fine things and memories of Ghana's good old days for the delight of customers and its patrons. Already, every conceivable space at the mall has been draped in national colours and decor with images reminiscent of the 1960s and 1970s and hanging down the roofing all along the walkways are giant images of the proverbial 'Big Six' statesmen of Ghana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,863 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC