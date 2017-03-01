Sweet Ghanaian nostalgia hits West Hills Mall

West Hills Mall, Accra's trendiest family shopping destination, has announced it has dedicated the entire month of March to invoking the fine things and memories of Ghana's good old days for the delight of customers and its patrons. Already, every conceivable space at the mall has been draped in national colours and decor with images reminiscent of the 1960s and 1970s and hanging down the roofing all along the walkways are giant images of the proverbial 'Big Six' statesmen of Ghana.

