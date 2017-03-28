Suspected armed robber electrocuted a...

Suspected armed robber electrocuted at Oyarifa

15 hrs ago

The Oyarifa Police in the Greater Accra Region, are investigating a case involving a man expected to be from 34 to 40 years, who allegedly got electrocuted at Oyarifa, when he attempted to break into a provision store. The head and chest of the alleged robber was found stuffed in between the doors of the iron container store.

