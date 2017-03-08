State Protocol Department exposes Akua Donkor's lies

The State Protocol Department has denied claims by the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party , Madam Akua Donkor that they have been given express instructions not to invite her and Dr Hassan Ayariga to state functions. Madam Akua Donkor disclosed that she does not receive invites as she used to and in an attempt to find out from the State Protocol Department , she was told by one Mensah that her name is not among persons to be invited for such events as directed by the presidency.

