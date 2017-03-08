State Protocol Department exposes Akua Donkor's lies
The State Protocol Department has denied claims by the founder of the Ghana Freedom Party , Madam Akua Donkor that they have been given express instructions not to invite her and Dr Hassan Ayariga to state functions. Madam Akua Donkor disclosed that she does not receive invites as she used to and in an attempt to find out from the State Protocol Department , she was told by one Mensah that her name is not among persons to be invited for such events as directed by the presidency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC