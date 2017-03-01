Spare parts dealers to stage thank yo...

Spare parts dealers to stage thank you demonstration - Chairman hints

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

The Chairman of the Abbossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association of Ghana, Mr. Siaw Apadu has thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa AkufoAddo for scrapping taxes on imported used spare parts into the country. According to him, they would have demonstrated massively against the government if such taxes had not been scrapped in accordance with a campaign promise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC