Spare parts dealers to stage thank you demonstration - Chairman hints
The Chairman of the Abbossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association of Ghana, Mr. Siaw Apadu has thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa AkufoAddo for scrapping taxes on imported used spare parts into the country. According to him, they would have demonstrated massively against the government if such taxes had not been scrapped in accordance with a campaign promise.
