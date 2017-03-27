South African side Mamelodi Sundowns ...

South African side Mamelodi Sundowns deny interest in Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori

According to reports emanating out of Ghana, Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly set to offer Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori a deal at the club. The player, who is currently on the books of Ghanaian Premier League side Wa All-Stars reportedly trained with the Chloorkop-based club.

Chicago, IL

