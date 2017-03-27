South African side Mamelodi Sundowns deny interest in Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori
According to reports emanating out of Ghana, Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly set to offer Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori a deal at the club. The player, who is currently on the books of Ghanaian Premier League side Wa All-Stars reportedly trained with the Chloorkop-based club.
