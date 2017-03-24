Solar powered water kiosks opened in Accra, Northern region
Project Maji has opened two new solar powered water kiosks in the Greater Accra and Northern regions of the country. The first was opened at Gaymtutu in the East Gonja district and the second at Otuaplem, Amasaman, in the Ga West district.
