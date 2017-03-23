Shipping community schooled on Rotterdam Rules

Members of the shipping community and freight forwarders were on Thursday given orientation on the the Rotterdam Rules which seeks to promote equal opportunities for ship and cargo owners in the maritime sector. The Rotterdam Rules have been described as a hybrid of the three existing conventions: Hague, Hague-Visby and the Hamburg Rules which aims at establishing an environment to modernize and harmonize all the rules governing international carriage of goods by sea.

