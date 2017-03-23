Shipping community schooled on Rotterdam Rules
Members of the shipping community and freight forwarders were on Thursday given orientation on the the Rotterdam Rules which seeks to promote equal opportunities for ship and cargo owners in the maritime sector. The Rotterdam Rules have been described as a hybrid of the three existing conventions: Hague, Hague-Visby and the Hamburg Rules which aims at establishing an environment to modernize and harmonize all the rules governing international carriage of goods by sea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC