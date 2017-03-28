Sam George wants poor residents in ru...

Sam George wants poor residents in rural Accra to benefit from LEAP cash

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram says the extent of poverty and depravity in rural Greater Accra is heart wrenching and the government must do something about it. Sam George is therefore appealing to government to increase the coverage of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty programme so that residents in these places can benefit.

