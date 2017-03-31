Queen Elizabeth's daughter Princess Anne to visit Ghana today
The daughter of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne, will pay a visit to Ghana today [Friday] March 31, 2017, as part of a two-day visit to West Africa. A statement from British High Commission in Ghana said the visit which is Princess Royal's third to Ghana, will "celebrate the unique friendship between the UK and Ghana, as it commemorates its 60th Anniversary of independence."
