Prez Akufo-Addo calls for Cuban support to fight malaria

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has enlisted the support and technical assistance of the government of Cuba for the construction of a biolarvicide factory in Ghana to help in the fight against malaria. Apart from the production of biolarvicides, the factory, when established, will also produce bio-fertiliser to boost agricultural productivity and create jobs.

