Portor attack: One confirmed dead, five houses & live ammunition retrieved

One person has been confirmed dead and five houses burnt in Friday's chieftaincy clash at Portor near Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo Region, an attack that has rendered the small community a ghost town. According to the Police, sophisticated weapons including AK47 and G3 guns were used in the attack.

Chicago, IL

