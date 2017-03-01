Portor: 3 houses torched in chieftain...

Portor: 3 houses torched in chieftaincy clash

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Three houses have been torched in Portor, Kintampo, Brong Ahafo Region following gunfire exchanges between two rival chieftaincy factions. It is not clear what triggered the two rivals to start shooting against each other but local reporters say the protracted tension between them stemmed from an age-old shooting to death of a chief in a mosque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,297,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC