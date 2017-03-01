Portor: 3 houses torched in chieftaincy clash
Three houses have been torched in Portor, Kintampo, Brong Ahafo Region following gunfire exchanges between two rival chieftaincy factions. It is not clear what triggered the two rivals to start shooting against each other but local reporters say the protracted tension between them stemmed from an age-old shooting to death of a chief in a mosque.
