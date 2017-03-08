Police nab members of Volta - separat...

Police nab members of Volta - separatist' group

Three members of the Homeland Study Group foundation, a 'separatist' group in the Volta region have been arrested. The men, including the group's founder, Charles Kudjordji were picked by the police from the regional command on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

