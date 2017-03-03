Petition to Akufo-Addo: Make creative arts full ministry for more jobs
Your Excellency, Artwatch Ghana, an art-based think-tank, and Board of Fashion Ghana, humbly, petition that Ministry of Creative Arts be established, separating it from Tourism as it stands now. The Creative Arts cover wide expanse of vocations in both Visual arts and Performing arts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC