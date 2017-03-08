Pastor, driver dead in crash on Wa-Han-Tumu road
Wa, capital of the Upper West Region, was thrown into a state mourning and agony following a tragic road accident that claimed the life of a renowned pastor and his driver in the late hours of Monday. Rev. Yomi Y. Inusah, head pastor of the Revival Assemblies of God Church in Wa, met his untimely death near Noru, a community along the Wa-Han-Tumu road, when he was returning from a prayer crusade in Bolga in the Upper East region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC