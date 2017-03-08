Pastor, driver dead in crash on Wa-Han-Tumu road

Wa, capital of the Upper West Region, was thrown into a state mourning and agony following a tragic road accident that claimed the life of a renowned pastor and his driver in the late hours of Monday. Rev. Yomi Y. Inusah, head pastor of the Revival Assemblies of God Church in Wa, met his untimely death near Noru, a community along the Wa-Han-Tumu road, when he was returning from a prayer crusade in Bolga in the Upper East region.

