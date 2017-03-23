Over 30 percent of Ghanaian disabled ...

Over 30 percent of Ghanaian disabled children not schooling

21 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Currently, there are more than 30 per cent Ghanaian children with disabilities who are not enrolled in school, Sustainable Aid through Voluntary Establishment has revealed. The Tumu based non-governmental organisation also noted that worldwide, more children 89 per cent went to school but that was not the case for children with disabilities.

