Over 30 percent of Ghanaian disabled children not schooling
Currently, there are more than 30 per cent Ghanaian children with disabilities who are not enrolled in school, Sustainable Aid through Voluntary Establishment has revealed. The Tumu based non-governmental organisation also noted that worldwide, more children 89 per cent went to school but that was not the case for children with disabilities.
