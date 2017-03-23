NPP supporters up in arms against the...

NPP supporters up in arms against the national leadership

Read more: GhanaWeb

Polling station executives and supporters of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu-Juaben have expressed fury and strong opposition to what they claim to be moves by the party's national leadership to get Madam Serwaah Derchie appointed as the Municipal Chief Executive . They insist the woman is unknown to them and made zero contribution to the party's election success in the municipality.

Chicago, IL

