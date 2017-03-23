NPP Girls Clean Amasaman - Daily Guid...

NPP Girls Clean Amasaman - Daily Guide Africa

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

The Patriotic Ladies Club , an appendage of the ruling New Patriotic Party , has embarked on a five-hour clean-up exercise at the Amasaman Market in the Ga West Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region. The group, numbering about 50 - including patrons drawn from all the 10 regions of Ghana - cleared garbage in the market as part of the group's contribution towards Ghana's 60th independence anniversary celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,311 • Total comments across all topics: 279,779,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC