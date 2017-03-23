NPP Girls Clean Amasaman - Daily Guide Africa

The Patriotic Ladies Club , an appendage of the ruling New Patriotic Party , has embarked on a five-hour clean-up exercise at the Amasaman Market in the Ga West Municipal Assembly of the Greater Accra Region. The group, numbering about 50 - including patrons drawn from all the 10 regions of Ghana - cleared garbage in the market as part of the group's contribution towards Ghana's 60th independence anniversary celebration.

