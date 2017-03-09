Nobody can rob Nkrumah's significance - Samia

Daughter of Kwame Nkrumah, and a former Chairperson of the Convention People's Party , Samia Yaba Nkrumah, has stated that her father's role as Ghana's first President and his pan-African vision warrants his special standing in Ghana's history towards independence. She said, unlike others who also played their part even before his father came into the scene, Dr, Kwame Nkrumah was the catalyst in the struggle and final attainment of independence.

