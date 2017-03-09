Nobody can rob Nkrumah's significance...

Nobody can rob Nkrumah's significance - Samia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Daughter of Kwame Nkrumah, and a former Chairperson of the Convention People's Party , Samia Yaba Nkrumah, has stated that her father's role as Ghana's first President and his pan-African vision warrants his special standing in Ghana's history towards independence. She said, unlike others who also played their part even before his father came into the scene, Dr, Kwame Nkrumah was the catalyst in the struggle and final attainment of independence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC