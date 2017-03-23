Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde visits First Lady

Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model Omotola Jalade Ekeinde has paid a courtesy call on First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo. Zionfelix.net is reliably informed that the actress who started acting in 1995 visited Mrs Akufo-Addo on Friday, March 24 to seek support to improve children malnutrition across Africa.

