NGO supports GES to improve study of local languages

As part of efforts aimed at promoting the study of local languages at the basic level, a local NGO, 'We care for Our Children Foundation,' has donated text books worth thousands of Ghana cedis to the Ga West Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service . The text books which are printed in Akwapim and Asante Twi, Fante, Ga and Ewe are meant for pupils at the Kindergarten level.

