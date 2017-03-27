Near-brawl in Ghana's Parliament as Ayariga apologises

There was a kerfuffle in Ghana's Parliament Thursday evening after a member of the Minority side was found guilty of contempt of the House in a bribery allegation. The National Democratic Congress lawmaker for Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga was indicted by a 5-member ad hoc committee after he alleged the chairman of the Appointments Committee Joe Osei Owusu was almost used as a conduit by the Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to bribe members to clear him during his vetting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.