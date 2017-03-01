NDC to suspend ET Mensah

Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the National Democratic Congress , Anthony Nukpenu, has stated that the former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah, is going to be suspended from the main opposition party. According to Mr Anthony Nukpenu, E.T. Mensah's loyalty and commitment to the NDC after the just-ended elections are in doubt, threatening the NDC's efforts to contest in the next elections, adding that it would be better for the former Ningo-Prampram MP to be ostracized and dismissed from the party.

