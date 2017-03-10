Nana Names Mayors - Daily Guide Africa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will appoint chief executives for metropolitan assemblies in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi in the coming days. Acting General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party , John Boadu, stated that the committee, led by Mac Manu, had successfully vetted MMDCE aspirants.

