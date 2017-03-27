Musical Circle 300 honours staunch Kotoko supporter Christopher...

For relentlessly supporting Kumasi Asante Kotoko over the years, businessman and staunch fan of the Porcupine Warriors, Christopher Demenya has been honoured by the club's supporters wing Musical Circle 300 in Accra. The astute businessman who has been a key figure in the club's top supporters hierarchy in Accra has been offering endless financial support to the club anytime they play a team in the Greater Accra Region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaSoccerNet.com.