MPs clash over budget plagiarism
The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Asunafo South in the Brong-Ahafo Region and Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu clashed on the government's 2017 budget when the former accused the ruling New Patriotic Party of plagiarising aspects of the NDC's 2016 budget. The Asunafo South MP, contributing to the debate on the budget yesterday, said the NPP, realising that the NDC's budget of 2016 had good policies, plagiarised some aspects relating to coffee production in the country.
