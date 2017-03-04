Minority: Credit NDC for Kibi rail extension

Minority: Credit NDC for Kibi rail ex...

The Akufo-Addo-led government must appreciate the good initiatives made by the previous National Democratic Congress government in the rail sector, Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader has said. According to him, those initiatives undertaken by former President John Mahama form the foundation upon which President Akufo-Addo will extend rail to Kibi in the Eastern Region to help in the transportation of minerals and other goods.

