Maternal mortality rate reduces at KATH despite challenges

21 hrs ago

Maternal mortality rate at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital reduced from 10.56 per 100,000 live births in 2015 to 10.20 per 100,000 live births in 2016. This followed a drop in maternal deaths from 102 in 2015 to 91 in 2016.

