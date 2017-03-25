'Mahama Is Naked'
Andy Kankam, the editor of the Informer Newspaper , who is also a member of the National Democratic Congress , has stated that ex-President John Mahama was virtually 'naked' in the run-up to the 2016 presidential elections. Mr. Kankam stated that he was not surprised when the NDC lost embarrassingly to the New Patriotic Party last year, disclosing that the NDC did not prepare adequately for the crucial 2016 elections.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
