'Mahama Is Naked'

Andy Kankam, the editor of the Informer Newspaper , who is also a member of the National Democratic Congress , has stated that ex-President John Mahama was virtually 'naked' in the run-up to the 2016 presidential elections. Mr. Kankam stated that he was not surprised when the NDC lost embarrassingly to the New Patriotic Party last year, disclosing that the NDC did not prepare adequately for the crucial 2016 elections.

