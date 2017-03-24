Mac-Kwame Fights GJA Committee - Daily Guide Africa

Matthew Mac-Kwame, a leading member of the Ghana Journalists Association has sent a strongly-worded letter to the association's Electoral Committee to rescind its decision to disqualify him from the impending election. The committee chaired by Ben Assorow disqualified Mr. Mac-Kwame from contesting for the position of Vice President because it claimed the aspirant had not, among other things, paid his monthly dues for two years.

