Mac-Kwame Fights GJA Committee - Daily Guide Africa
Matthew Mac-Kwame, a leading member of the Ghana Journalists Association has sent a strongly-worded letter to the association's Electoral Committee to rescind its decision to disqualify him from the impending election. The committee chaired by Ben Assorow disqualified Mr. Mac-Kwame from contesting for the position of Vice President because it claimed the aspirant had not, among other things, paid his monthly dues for two years.
