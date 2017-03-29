Lands Minister warns politicians, chi...

Lands Minister warns politicians, chiefs financing galamsey to stop

Lands and Forestry Minister John Peter Amewu has warned government will not spare anyone in its effort to combat illegal mining known as galamsey. He has served notice to politicians, chiefs and other Ghanaians who are backing the illegal miners to desist from same forthright else they would be dealt with if they are found culpable.

