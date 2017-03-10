La Gas Station Faces Closure

La Gas Station Faces Closure

The La Dade Kotopon Municipal Coordinating Director, Alhaji Hanina Salam, has disclosed that the second gas station near the Ghana Trade Fair Site would be closed down as precautionary measure to avert disaster in future. "The Municipal Security Council is very worried about the safety of a number of persons living and transacting business near the facility.

