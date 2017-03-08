Kwabena Bomfeh sues AG over national cathedral

James Kwabena Bomfeh, a member of the Convention People's Party , has filed a writ at the Supreme Court challenging government's decision to build a national cathedral. In the writ, dated March 10, Mr Bomfeh, also known as Kabila, indicated he was seeking "a declaration that the decision of the Government of Ghana to purposely endorse, assist, aid, partly sponsor, and/or support the construction of a National Cathedral near the State House of Ghana, for Christian interdenominational church services amounts to an excessive entanglement of the Republic of Ghana and religion and therefore unconstitutional".

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.