Kwabena Bomfeh sues AG over national ...

Kwabena Bomfeh sues AG over national cathedral

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

James Kwabena Bomfeh, a member of the Convention People's Party , has filed a writ at the Supreme Court challenging government's decision to build a national cathedral. In the writ, dated March 10, Mr Bomfeh, also known as Kabila, indicated he was seeking "a declaration that the decision of the Government of Ghana to purposely endorse, assist, aid, partly sponsor, and/or support the construction of a National Cathedral near the State House of Ghana, for Christian interdenominational church services amounts to an excessive entanglement of the Republic of Ghana and religion and therefore unconstitutional".

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,597 • Total comments across all topics: 279,510,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC