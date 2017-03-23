Kintampo Waterfalls Disaster: Superstition or Mystical Powers?

"It has emerged that some persons usually students who visit the Kintampo Waterfalls in the Brong Ahafo Region on excursion, allegedly had sex on the site, an act which is an abomination against the river god. According to Nana Effa Guakro, Kyeremanko Hene of Kintampo, he has publicly warned on several occasions the repercussions that this detestable act could bring as the gods are angered by the practice and frown upon it.

