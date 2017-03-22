Kintampo waterfall excursion was sanctioned - Wenchi headmaster

Headmaster of Wenchi Methodist Senior High School has revealed that the ill-fated excursion to Kintampo waterfalls in the Bong Ahafo region was duly sanctioned. Mr Foster Boateng who lost 15 of his students in the tragedy revealed this at a meeting with the Vice-President Dr. Bawumia and management of Methodist schools on Monday night.

