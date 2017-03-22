Kintampo waterfall excursion was sanc...

Kintampo waterfall excursion was sanctioned - Wenchi headmaster

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ghanamma.com

Headmaster of Wenchi Methodist Senior High School has revealed that the ill-fated excursion to Kintampo waterfalls in the Bong Ahafo region was duly sanctioned. Mr Foster Boateng who lost 15 of his students in the tragedy revealed this at a meeting with the Vice-President Dr. Bawumia and management of Methodist schools on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,396 • Total comments across all topics: 279,741,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC