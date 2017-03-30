Kintampo disaster: Students of Wenchi Methodist SHS rule out future excursions
Some students of Wenchi Methodist senior high school which lost some of its students in the Kintampo Waterfall disaster said they would not embark on future excursions. The students said they are afraid to experience a similar fate as their colleagues in last two weeks accident that led to the death of at least 20 people with 11 others suffering varying degrees of injuries.
