Kinbu Sectech rolls out activities for 25th-anniversary celebration

The Board of Governors, Headmistress, PTA, Old Students, Staff and Students of Kinbu Senior High Technical School has officially launched the school's upcoming Silver Jubilee celebrations and Speech and Prize-Giving Day ceremony. The event was held at the premises of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, Roman Ridge, Accra on Wednesday under the theme: "Celebrating the Achievement of Resourcing the Nation for Development".

