Kinbu Sectech rolls out activities for 25th-anniversary celebration
The Board of Governors, Headmistress, PTA, Old Students, Staff and Students of Kinbu Senior High Technical School has officially launched the school's upcoming Silver Jubilee celebrations and Speech and Prize-Giving Day ceremony. The event was held at the premises of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, Roman Ridge, Accra on Wednesday under the theme: "Celebrating the Achievement of Resourcing the Nation for Development".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC