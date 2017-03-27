I've renounced my US citizenship - Adu Boaten tells Appointments Committee
Mr Charles Kofi Asare Adu Boahen, a son of the late Professor Albert Adu Boahen who has been nominated as a deputy minister of finance has explained that he used to be an American citizen but has since renounced it. Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, he said he has since surrendered his US passport.
