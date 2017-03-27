It makes economic sense to sell our l...

It makes economic sense to sell our lands for galamsey - Cocoa farmers

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

Farmers in the Western region say it is sweet surrender to give up their farms to 'big-money' buyers interested in exploiting it for gold. The farmers in the Wassa Amenfi East District of the region maintain that the 'golden pod' - cocoa - no longer provides economic returns worth their time and energy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... (Sep '16) Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,120 • Total comments across all topics: 279,874,192

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC