Invisible Forces attack school feeding caterers in Atebubu

A group of young men believed to be members of the New Patriotic Party security group, Invisible Forces, have attacked the pupils and teachers of Atecoe Demonstration Basic School in Atebubu in the Brong Ahafo Region. There was drama and confusion on Monday [March 27, 2017] when teachers and pupils of the school had to run for their lives when angry and heavily built young men stormed the school premises to attack caterers of the School Feeding Programme.

