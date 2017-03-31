Inesfly Africa to fight pests, vector...

Inesfly Africa to fight pests, vectors in ten CHPS compounds

11 hrs ago

Inesfly Africa has committed to painting ten Community-based Health Planning Services Compounds in ten districts in the Greater Accra Region. The move is part of the company's corporate social responsibility project in 2017 and a commitment to improve the quality of health services in health facilities in the country.

Chicago, IL

