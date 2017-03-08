Improving Critical Care in Ghana, One...

Improving Critical Care in Ghana, One Facility at a Time

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: [email protected]

Teddy Totimeh, a neurosurgeon at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Ghana, wants to improve the state of critical care and infectious disease treatment in his country by opening a privately funded acute care center. The 2016 Eisenhower Fellow is a published novelist and poet as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at [email protected]

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13) Jan '17 Rashid 4
News Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash Nov '16 Anonymous 4
News DKM customers asked to verify names at banks Oct '16 Divine 1
News Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc... Sep '16 dick1 2
News Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16) Sep '16 Funny 1
News Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16) Sep '16 naman 3
News Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16) Aug '16 Ha ha ha 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,438,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC