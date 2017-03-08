I will fight illegal miners with my blood - " Queen mother vows
Queenmother of Atuna, a farming community in the Jaman South district of the Brong Ahafo region has vowed to fight illegal miners in her area. Nana Brago Kani who led her people in a demonstration Friday in an interview with Adom News' Koofori Bossu Denkye said the illegal miners known in local parlance as galamseyers have destroyed all their lands and water bodies.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nima Drug Baron Jailed (May '13)
|Jan '17
|Rashid
|4
|Mahama hijacks media with GHC10m splash
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|4
|DKM customers asked to verify names at banks
|Oct '16
|Divine
|1
|Government to develop Osu into marine drive enc...
|Sep '16
|dick1
|2
|Muslim youth must salvage negative image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Funny
|1
|Muslim youth must give Islam good image (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|naman
|3
|Muslims will reward Mahama - Baba Jamal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Ha ha ha
|1
