I will fight illegal miners with my blood - " Queen mother vows

Queenmother of Atuna, a farming community in the Jaman South district of the Brong Ahafo region has vowed to fight illegal miners in her area. Nana Brago Kani who led her people in a demonstration Friday in an interview with Adom News' Koofori Bossu Denkye said the illegal miners known in local parlance as galamseyers have destroyed all their lands and water bodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.