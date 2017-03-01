I support Kotoko, Real Madrid - Akufo-Addo
The President made this known during his meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino in his one day visit to Ghana. President Akufo Addo is the second Ghanaian president to declare his support for the Kumasi based side, after former president John Agyekum Kufuor.
