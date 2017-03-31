I Never Received Woyome Cash- OB

The Deputy Minister-designate for Local Government and Rural Development, Osei Bonsu Amoah, has flatly denied having any special relationship with Alfred Agbesi Woyome, a known financier of the opposition National Democratic Congress and also taking GHA 75,000 from him. Woyome was charged for wrongfully receiving GHA 51.2 million as judgement debt paid by the previous NDC government for the abrogation of Waterville contract to construct new stadia to enable Ghana host the 2008 African Cup of Nations.

