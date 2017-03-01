How NDC government allegedly robbed Ghanaians ...

By: Adofo Rockson I had been waiting patiently for the fullest details before putting out this publication but the more I wait, the longer it is taking for the required information to reach me. I have therefore decided enough is enough; I cannot wait any further but to disclose the little information I have in case it will help put a stop to further acts of perpetration of that daylight robbery inflicted on Ghanaians by the NDC government and party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.