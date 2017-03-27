How John Dumelo's car was seized

How John Dumelo's car was seized

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party , Kwame Baffoe, has narrated how he seized the V8 vehicle allegedly given to movie actor, John Dumelo by the National Democratic Congress . According to Abronye DC, he and the team mandated to retrieve missing state vehicles acted on a tip off from a 'good Samaritan' and went straight to the car garage where the vehicle was been re-modeled.

